Jennifer Aniston, Kyle Richards & More Stars Light Up The 2019 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

The people have spoken, and they’ve decided…that the 2019 People’s Choice Awards is one of the most glam events of all! As some of your favorite stars arrive, check out all the looks from the red carpet.

Democracy has never looked so good. Some of the hottest stars hit the red carpet ahead of the 45th People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10. Ahead of the event – which celebrates the best in movies, television, music, sports, and pop culture – celebs from all genres strutted their stuff on the red carpet outside of Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger. With a dozen of A-Listers like Jenna Dewan, Kelsea Ballerini, Sarah Hyland, Kelly Rowland, and Jacob Tremblay slated to hand out awards throughout the night, fans watched to see what everyone was wearing. Storm Reid certainly brought some “euphoria” to the event with her stellar outfit. GORGEOUS.

Ahead of the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards, fans speculated as to what Gwen Stefani was going to wear on the red carpet. In addition to topping the music charts, the 50-year-old singer is also a fashion trendsetter, influencing millions from her “Just A Girl” days with No Doubt to her “Hollaback Girl” era to…well, today! Because of her style, the love of Blake Shelton’s life will be bestowed with the People’s Choice Fashion Icon award. Speaking of being iconic, Instagram’s newest sensation, Jenifer Aniston, 50, will receive the People’s Icon Award for her career in both movies and television.

Oh, and the E! People’s Choice Awards also has a heart, because they will celebrate Pink’s countless years of charitable work by awarding the philanthropic singer with the People’s Champion Award. “There are so many wonderful organizations and individuals doing extraordinary things in our communities every single day,” she said in a statement after she was announced as this year’s recipient. “These are our everyday warriors and champions. They teach us and our children that it’s cool to be kind and that change is possible. I feel honored to be a small part of that change and will continue to be a champion for the truth and for open minds and open hearts.”

While this show will have a heart, a sense of style, and plenty of “friends,” one thing it won’t have is a host. For the second year in a row, the People’s Choice Awards will be host-less. The last host was Joel McHale in 2017, but who needs a host when your list of presenters includes David Spade, Bellamy Young, Joey King, KJ Apa, Terry Crews, Karamo Brown, Maggie Q, Rob Riggle, Sean Hayes, and more?

As for the actual awards, Game of Thrones leads the TV categories with eight nominations. Avengers: Endgame has the most film-based nods with seven. Ariana Grande leads the music nominations with six, including The Female Artist of 2019 and The Album of 2019. On the Pop Culture front, awards will be handed out for categories like The Social Star of 2019, The Beauty Influencer of 2019, The Pop Podcast of 2019, and The Animal Star of 2019 (fingers crossed for Lil BUB.)