Hollywood Life

Olivia Culpo Reveals Herself In Her ‘Natural State’ For Maxim – ‘The Human Body Is Beautiful’

Olivia Culpo revealed she gets ‘insecure’ when people comment on her sexy pics and so much more in the latest edition of ‘Maxim Mexico’.

Oh my! Olivia Culpo, 27, almost let it all hang out when she shared two photos from her Maxim Mexico photoshoot on Instagram on Nov. 9. The first snap was her gracing the cover of the men’s magazine where she seductively posed from a side angle with only the top half of her body showing. Things took a turn for the OMG in the second pic where the former Miss Universe was totally naked! Nothing was completely visible though, as she covered up by strategically placing her arm over her left breast and used what appeared to be a large robe to hide her behind. Olivia sported a messy hairdo and a fierce stare into the camera for the very NSFW shot that left one fan saying that she “broke the internet” in the comments section.

Olivia got real about her body in the caption of the Instagram collage that went beyond the racy pic. “I was a little nervous to post the second photo because it’s a bit nude and I get insecure when people comment on me showing too much skin,” she revealed. “But the more I thought about it the more I realized that there’s nothing admirable about letting the opinions of others control and manipulate my own thoughts and perspective.”

The former Miss Universe continued her talk about the human form, saying “I am very comfortable with the way a body looks in its most natural state. I have always been a free spirit in that way.”

Olivia went on to say how the “shape and complexity of the human body is beautiful” and apologized to people who are offended by her showing that much skin.

She ended things on an equally emotional level, saying “I feel empowered knowing that this is my opinion, and that my opinion may be unique. I also feel grateful that I have a job that lets me occasionally celebrate and express this.” Wonder what her new beau, NFL star Christian McCaffrey, 23, thinks about these sexy snaps?

 

 