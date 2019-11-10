Larsa Pippen once again showed off her enviable assets in a scorching hot photo of her in Miami.

Serving body ody ody realness! Larsa Pippen, 45, looked absolutely dazzling in her latest Instagram snap posted on Nov. 9. Her toned and tanned figure was on display in a multi-colored top and string bikini bottom that left little to the imagination as usual. Larsa broke out the stunner shades for the sexy pic that was taken while she was living it up on a boat in Miami. She captioned the photo “Blue Skies” but all fans and fellow celebs, like Tardy for the Party star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 41, could notice was her hot bod. “Larsa gorgeous as always!!!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

The mother-of-four was spotted enjoying her time on the water the same day where she initially wore a sizzling pair of Daisy Dukes before stripping down to something much more revealing. She later got a bit more dressed up in a midriff-baring green ensemble for a night out on the town with FoodGod Jonathan Cheban, 45, restaurateur Dave Grutman, 45, and several other pals during a “Family Dinner” at Swan Miami.

If you look up the term “hot mama alert”, chances are you’ll see a photo of Larsa as she’s known for showing off her amazing figure in a variety of skintight ensembles. She slayed in a sexy fringe mini-dress at Drake‘s 33rd birthday bash (you know, the one where all the Kylie Jenner romance rumors started) on Oct. 23. The star-studded event was also attended by many other A-listers including the “Hotline Bling” singer’s former flame Rihanna, 31.

Larsa also stole Halloween from all the other Los Angeles ladies by dressing like Demi Moore‘s character G.I. Jane at Demi Lovato‘s Halloween party at Hyde in Hollywood, CA on Oct. 26.

Perhaps she’s putting these hot looks together in an effort to find someone new? Her estranged husband Scottie Pippen, 54, was seen linking arms with a mystery woman 9 months after Larsa filed for divorce for a second time in August 2019.