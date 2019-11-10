‘RHOBH’: Kim Richards & Brandi Glanville Spotted Filming For Season 10

Brandi Glanville, Kim Richards, and other former main stars of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ were seen filming scenes for season 10 of the Bravo series while having a great time dancing at a party on Nov. 9.

Filming for season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is well underway and it looks like we may be seeing some interesting faces in the upcoming episodes of the Bravo series! A livestream of videos that were taken at an entertaining event that was being filmed for the new season made their way around social media on Nov. 10 and many of the cast members in them were former main stars of the series who have only appeared on recent episodes as guests. Some of them included Brandi Glanville, 46, Kim Richards, 55, Eileen Davidson, 60, and Faye Resnick, 62. Could this mean we’ll be back to seeing these ladies on a regular basis? It’s definitely possible!

In the video clips, which were filmed on the night of Nov. 9, the glammed up housewives can be seen dancing and singing to popular songs playing at the event such as “All Night Long” by Lionel Richie and “Dirty Diana” by Michael Jackson, and posing together for the camera. They also posed for a pic that includes a smiling Eileen posing and holding what appears to be a glass of wine.

The new videos and pic come after many fans have been wondering how the show will choose to go on without one of its main cast members, Lisa Vanderpump, 59, who quit at the end of last season. The show did announce that they added two new housewives, including Lisa Rinna‘s best friend, Sutton Stracke and actress Garcelle Beauvais, 52, and Camille Grammer, 51, will also be returning to stir up the pot after storming out of the season 9 reunion, so fans are definitely anticipating what this could all turn into.

The new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to premiere on Bravo on Jan. 7, 2020. We’ll just keep enjoying the pics and videos that show clues into the upcoming episodes until then!