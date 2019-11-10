Kelsea Ballerini Shows Off Insane Abs In Midriff-Baring Pink Gown At The 2019 People’s Choice Awards

Kelsea Ballerini looked absolutely magnificent when she arrived in a belly-baring number at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

Kelsea Ballerini, 26, began her night by arriving in style at the PCA’s looking pretty in pink! The country cutie was all party up top with a ton of tulle that she paired with a matching skirt which had an extra sparkly layer to it. The ensemble showed a ton of skin that highlighted her toned tummy and amazing physique. Kelsea accessorized the look with a pair of sparkly earrings as she made her way down the star-studded red carpet.

It’s a very exciting night for the “Yeah Boy” singer! She is nominated for Top Country Artist against some stiff competition that includes Blake Shelton, 43, Carrie Underwood, 36, and Thomas Rhett, 29. Kelsea scored her first PCA nomination for Top Female Country Artist in 2017 but lost to the “Before He Cheats” singer that night. Not only is Kelsea up for an honor but she’s also performing during the big event! Fans of hers lost their mind when she announced the exciting news on Twitter on Nov. 6. “I don’t want to go to the club, but I do want to go to the People’s Choice Awards,” she tweeted next to a winky face, champagne and dancing emoji.

Kelsea teased her performance of her brand new song “Club” on the E! red carpet where she admitted to the one thing she does about 30 seconds before she goes on stage: take a tequila shot! She also talked about doing a lot of vocal warmups, but we think downing one before singing your heart out is much more interesting.

Kelsea has becoming one of the biggest country stars to emerge in the 2010 decade. She’s put out hit after hit since releasing her debut self-titled EP in 2014 including “Peter Pan” which went to number one on the Billboard Country Charts. She’s also become a fashion staple at many award show ceremonies, most recently at the CMT Awards in June where she wore a revealing white number.