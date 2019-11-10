Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, Shows Off Her Glam Look As She Visits Chicago In New Selfie

Hailie Scott Mathers took to Instagram on the morning of Nov. 10 to share a gorgeous pic of herself posing in a mirror while overlooking the city of Chicago.

Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, is looking amazing in her latest social media pic! The daughter of Eminem, 47, shared a snapshot of herself posing in a mirror while overlooking the city of Chicago on the morning of Nov. 10 and like many of her other pics, it proved just how gorgeous and grown up the young woman is. In the snapshot, Hailie can be seen from the shoulders up in the small round tabletop mirror and she’s showing off a glamorous look in a pink and white patterned top over a tan blazer style jacket. “good morning Chicago,” she captioned the pic, which was met with numerous positive comments.

“Beautiful! 💖,” one comment read while another called her “gorgeous” just like her mother Kim Scott, 44. “Beautiful ❤️ the City and the Woman in the mirror🥰,” another comment read.

Hailie’s latest eye-catching post comes after she wowed with a Halloween costume inspired by Ariana Grande, 26. The brunette beauty dressed in an outfit that helped her look like the singer and posted a pic of her posing in it on Instagram on Oct. 28. In the photo, Hailie is seen wearing a green, black and white plaid hooded shirt dress with thigh-high heeled black boots. She has a high ponytail in her hair just like Ariana’s famous one, and is holding a red lollipop. She appropriately captioned the pic with seven ring emojis, most likely referring to Ariana’s hit song “7 Rings”.

Hailie’s most recent pics are definitely impressive and since she doesn’t post as often as some other social media users her age, it’s always a treat when she does. Whether she’s showing off her surroundings at the time a pic was taken or just posing while looking pretty, we love seeing her living her best life!