Gwen Stefani Professes ‘Love’ For Blake Shelton As They Hold Hands At PCAs

And the award for sweetest PDA goes to…Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani! After she accepted the People’s Choice Fashion Icon award, Gwen gave some ‘love’ to her ‘babe’ of a bae, Blake!

“Blake Shelton, look,” Gwen Stefani, 50, said after accepting the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10. The No Doubt singer then waved her gloved hands over her gorgeous Vera Wang dress. “Icon,” she said to Blake, 43. Either shocked that someone thought that she was a fashionista or perhaps, to remind the country music star that he’s dating a living, breathing, fashion legend. Either way, it was utterly cute – but not as sweet as what she said at the end of her speech. “I’m going to give this to Zuma. … I love you, Blake Shelton, you’re a babe. Thank you, guys! I love you so much!”

Blake indeed loves Gwen, too. Earlier in the night, he walked hand-in-hand with her on the red carpet, which is huge because Blake doesn’t really show up to events like this. While speaking with E! News ahead of the event, Gwen said that the couple has walked together perhaps “three times.” However, on Gwen’s big night, Blake wouldn’t want to be anywhere else than by her side.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been four years since these two The Voice coaches fell in love. It seems as if it was just yesterday that they struck up up a romance in the wake of their respective splits from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. “A lot of life had happened, and we’ve been through a lot, and we bonded actually over that,” Blake told his fellow country music star Martina McBride on an October episode of her podcast, Vocal Point. “It’s one of those things that, who knows? It had to have been meant to be.”

Gwen being named a fashion icon was meant to be, according to the People’s Choice Awards. “Gwen Stefani is a global music artist, whose unique signature style and individuality has transcended time,” said Jen Neal, E!’s news, live events, and lifestyle digital general manager, in a statement announcing Gwen as this year’s Fashion Icon. “She has effortlessly evolved her success in music to fashion design launching numerous popular lifestyle brands, and for all of her many accomplishments, we’re proud to name her our 2019 E! People’s Choice Award Fashion Icon honoree.”

“It’s an incredible honor to receive this year’s Fashion Icon Award at E!’s People’s Choice Awards,” Gwen added. “As an artist, musician, and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality.”

“I just was so naïve to the fashion industry and didn’t know anything about it. I just was doing my own thing, and my mom made a lot of my clothes growing up,” Gwen told E! News after the announcement. “So to get to this point where I’m getting an award for fashion…it’s kind of surreal “Honestly, it’s bizarre, it’s crazy! It makes me think back to Anaheim and just looking through Vogue magazine and thinking, ‘Oh, those girls, that’s not real. I’ll never get my hands on those clothes. I’m just going to go to the thrift store and make my own clothes’”

“To get to this point where I’m getting an award for fashion, it’s kind of surreal,” she added, “and it just proves that if you just are true to who you are and just follow your own passion that weird things can happen…I love fashion. It never gets old for me.”