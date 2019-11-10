Cynthia Bailey Stuns In See-Through Top During Daughter Noelle Robinson’s 20th Birthday Bash

Cynthia Bailey wowed her fans when she showed off an incredible look while posing for an Instagram pic at her daughter Noelle Robinson’s 20th birthday celebration on Nov. 9.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, looked like she could pass for her daughter, Noelle Robinson‘s sister rather than mother in her latest Instagram pic! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared the photo to wish her look-alike gal a Happy 20th Birthday and it definitely reminded us of the very good looking genes that run in the family! The pic was taken at a birthday dinner Cynthia attended for Noelle and shows them posing together along with Noelle’s dad Leon Robinson, 57, and Cynthia’s fiance, Mike Hill, 49. The proud mom looks flawless in a sheer black top and cropped black leather pants in the pic and the birthday girl looks amazing in a black crop top and black and silver sequined pants. The guys also look great and handsome in their own classy dress shirts and pants.

Beautiful birthday dinner 4 my @noellerobinson last night🎉

@wwwjustleon @itsmikehill #nobumalibu #20 #happybirthdaynoelle #family,” Cynthia’s caption for the gorgeous photo read. Leon and Mike also took to their own Instagram accounts to share the same pic. “Family is family! Love should be extended to whoever you love loves! Happy Birthday @noellerobinson Honored to be able to share it with you & your wonderful parents. @cynthiabailey10 @wwwjustleon,” Mike lovingly gushed in his caption.

When Cynthia is not spending time and sharing photos with Noelle, she’s doing it with Mike, who she’s been engaged to since July. The beauty took to Instagram on Nov. 8 to share some cozy and very happy photos with her man during a visit to L.A.’s flower district. The lovebirds were acting cute and silly in the pics while showing off casual but stylish blue shirts and jeans and Mike couldn’t help but hug his beautiful lady while posing. Cynthia also showed off some shades in the snapshots.

We love seeing Cynthia’s awesome moments with her family! Whether she’s rocking an eye-catching outfit or gushing over those closest to her, she knows how to make a lasting impression.