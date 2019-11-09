Royalty Brown, 5, Looks Adorable In Cute Camouflage Outfit While Celebrating Pal’s Birthday Party

Royalty Brown showed off her modeling capabilities when she stylishly posed for two new pics while wearing a camouflage dress and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

Royalty Brown, 5, looked like the cutest fashionista in two eye-catching pics that were posted to her Instagram page on Nov. 8! The daughter of Chris Brown, 30, and Nia Guzman, 36, showed off a sleeveless green camouflage dress and black and white boots as she posed outside in front of a mesh fence in one pic. She also wore a blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap with the look and posed with a friend inside some kind of establishment in the second pic. “It’s my best friend Avery birthday today! ❤️❤️❤️ || Dress: @lilxokings || Shoes: @miabellegirls || @twinedivy,” the caption for the photos read, indicating she wore the adorable outfit for her friend’s birthday celebration.

Although Royalty was a memorable sight to see in her new photos, it’s not the first time she’s wowed us with her charm. The brunette cutie proves that the spotlight comes naturally for her, just like it does for her dad, in every pic she appears in. The fun-loving girl flaunted her bright smile and blue-streaked braids when she attended the premiere of Amazon Prime’s L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Movie in Century City, CA on Nov. 3. She rocked a metallic silver dress with argyle patterns for the event and looked awesome!

When Royalty is not posing for epic modeling photos or attending Hollywood events, she’s doing normal kid things that most kids her age do, such as enjoying pizza with friends. She could be seen eating a yummy piece of pie with two friends in a pic that was posted to her Instagram on Oct. 21 and it looked like it could have been a sleepover night for the tot considering she and her pals appeared to be wearing pajamas.

It’s always great to see Royalty living her life as a kid and taking in every moment. She may be the daughter of a superstar but she clearly isn’t fazed by the attention and in fact, seems to embrace it!