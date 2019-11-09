Rihanna Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Red Crop Top For Savage X Fenty’s VIP Christmas Collection

Rihanna is already slaying the holiday season. The multitalented star showed off new pieces from her red hot holiday collection in a series of sexy snaps posted to Instagram.

Rihanna, 31, flaunted her tight tummy while modeling a bright red jersey knit crop top and matching pants from her Savage X Fenty holiday lingerie collection. In one shot the ‘Work’ singer is laying on her side across the bottom of an empty hotel luggage cart, with her top leg bent to maximize her well toned curves. Her dark hair is piled high on top of her head and her lips are painted cherry red. Confetti and deflated silver balloons litter the floor.

In another shot Rihanna is on the floor laying on her stomach. Her back is on display as she kicks her heels together and gives the camera a sultry stare. “This holiday season, Bad Gal’s just wanna have fun,” Rihanna captioned the shot. Next to another pic she wrote: “Who said the party had to end?! @badgalriri is holiday-ready (Savage style) in Jaleel Weaver’s new “Truth Or Dare?” Xtra VIP Box. Grab yours & peep the link in bio for more ♥️ #UXTRA #SavageXFenty”

The skin tight set is a part of her new Truth or Dare Xtra VIP Box, which includes the crop top and pants along with other goodies from her lingerie line. The limited-edition box sells for $59.95 online and each item was selected by her friend and stylist Jaleel Weaver.

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand launched in May 2018 and it was an instant success, reportedly earning over $100million in its first 40 days. Rihanna was named the CFDA’s Style Icon of the year in 2014 so it makes perfect sense that she’s taking over the fashion game. And RiRi is only just getting started. Earlier this year it was announced that she’s partnering with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the largest luxury group in the world. The partnership means that Rihanna will have her very own high fashion house in Paris, named Fenty.