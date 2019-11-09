‘RHONY’: Why Tinsley Mortimer Will Likely Depart After Season 12

Tinsley is currently shooting season 12 of ‘RHONY’ but her romantic life could mean she’s leaving the Big Apple.

Season 12 could be Tinsley Mortimer‘s final one on The Real Housewives of New York City! The 44-year-old recently got back together with her boyfriend Scott Kluth, who is based in Chicago — meaning it would make it difficult for her to be a part of the cast full-time. “Scott and Tinsley are back together and they have never been happier…Tinsley is still filming and she is a Housewife for Season 12,” an insider close to the socialite spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott lives in Chicago and Tinsley will eventually be moving to Chicago to marry Scott which means beyond season 12 it will be impossible for her to be a New York Housewife.”

Tinsley met Scott, who is the entrepreneur behind CouponCabin.com, in 2017 through fellow Housewife Carole Radziwill. Immediately smitten, the couple began a long distance relationship between New York and Chicago but ultimately split in Oct. 2018. She confirmed the pair were still broken up on WWHL in May, but has previously revealed they’ve been consistently on-and-off due to the distance. “[Our breakups are] never anything specific, which is the most annoying,” she told Andy Cohen in a 2018 interview. “The distance is difficult, but also he’s so focused on his work and he’s so busy that he starts to feel like he can’t do both. He can’t have me in his life and do both.”

The Virginia native joined RHONY back in season nine, but has been a fixture on reality television and the New York City social scene for years: though born Tinsley Mercer, she became a Mortimer through marriage at 18 via her relationship with Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer. She also starred in her own reality show, High Society. “Tinsley is professional and would never just walk away from a job,” the source adds. “She was not at the recent trip to The Berkshires and there have been other things she hasn’t been at, but not everyone attends everything when it comes to filming.”

Scott has seemingly been a source of drama amongst the cast, as Tinsley was seen getting into an argument with Dorinda Medley, 54, on Sept. 18. Bravo cameras were rolling during the heated argument at Luann de Lesseps which was apparently about Tinsley lying about her break-up with Scott. Prior to Tinsley reuniting with Scott, other women of the cast were reportedly threatened by her hot single status — despite Tinsley consistently saying her goal is to become a loving wife and mother!