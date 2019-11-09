Vicki Gunvalson Hints She May Leave ‘RHOC’ After Explosive Season With Nemesis Kelly Dodd

Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t seem too keen on returning to ‘RHOC’ after she slammed the show that made her a household name many years ago.

Fans have expressed their desire to see polarizing reality star Vicki Gunvalson, 57, either become a full-time cast member again on Real Housewives of Orange County or leave the show for good since she was demoted to part-time friend this season. It appears as if she herself is leaning towards the negative when she responded to a fan’s statement on an Instagram video of her getting ready for the reunion on Nov. 8. “Vicki, you need to be done with that show,” the follower expressed in the comments section. “In my opinion, outside of Shannon (Beador), at times, you are so much better than the females on that show. I had to stop watching many seasons ago. Mainly because of Kelly (Dodd) and Tamra (Judge).”

Vicki’s fan also encouraged her to “look forward to the life” that she has “long wanted” with her fiance Steve Lodge, 61. “Thank you honey,” the mother-of-two wrote in response. “The show has turned into something that was not intended.” Another fan took note of how much the Bravo series has switched in their eyes when they said the first couple of seasons were more about children of the Housewives.

Season 14 has not been without its massive problems between the women that primarily centered around Kelly’s falling out with the Tres Amigas. Accusations ran wild between them that included a vicious rumor about the Positive Beverage owner being involved in a sex train (sex with multiple people). Kelly has emphatically denied that ever happened.

The nasty name calling hasn’t stopped. Kelly has called Vicki a “grandma” and also said that Tamra is an “uneducated stupid a**” and a “hoodrat.”

A HollywoodLife insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed that Vicki and Tamra aren’t surprised by Kelly’s latest digs at them. “They feel Kelly is a bit of a loose cannon and out of line always with what she does and says,” the source said.