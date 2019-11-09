Cynthia Bailey Posts PDA-Pics With Fiance Mike Hill After ‘RHOA’ Star Reveals Her Natural Hair

Cynthia Bailey and fiance Mike Hill look to be blissfully in love in these new photos she posted while the couple were in Los Angeles.

Get cuter you two! Cynthia Bailey, 52, and Mike Hill, 49, struck a bunch of poses on Instagram on Nov. 8. while the couple was visiting LA’s flower district. The legendary supermodel could not wipe the smile off her face as Mike continued to hold onto her waist in each pic. Both Cynthia and Mike were dressed in variations of blue for their west coast excursion with the mother-of-one adding a pop of style with her gorgeous stunner shades. Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta twosome loved what they saw and left endless compliments for them in the comments section. “Love you both together,” one follower gushed. “Beautiful couple.”

It wasn’t all love for them, however, as one fan took note of Mike’s moody face throughout their Instagram collage! “Sis he loves you but looks like he hates social media,” they commented. Cynthia agreed with their sentiments and responded with “Yeah not his thing.” The sportscaster doesn’t appear to despise social media that much, however, as he posted a heartfelt dedication to his ladylove on Nov. 5. “Thanks for always holding me down in the right way!!” he wrote next to a photo of her sitting on his lap.

Party time! Cynthia was also in Los Angeles to do some pre-birthday celebrating for her daughter Noelle Robinson, who officially turned 20 on Nov. 9. The proud mama shared an Instagram Story of them out to dinner where her only child looked to be having a blast amongst loved ones.

Cynthia made social media blow up earlier in the day when she posted a clip of her pulling off her wig that showed her natural hair! Her RHOA costar Eva Marcille, 35, left a funny faced emoji with its tongue out after witnessing the hilarious footage.

More amazing moments are on the way for Cynthia and Mike on RHOA this season including him getting down on one knee and proposing to her! The big event took place in July 2019 while the show’s cameras were rolling.