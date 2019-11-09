Miley was in the hospital last month for tonsillitis, which lead to doctors discovering an entirely separate condition affecting her vocal chords.

Miley Cyrus, 26, is on the road to recovery. The singer is currently on a weeks-long vocal rest — meaning she can’t speak or sing — after undergoing surgery for a condition affecting her vocal chords, according to People magazine. Miley, who is in the middle of releasing new music, reportedly had no idea she had the issue until she was in the hospital last month for tonsillitis. She confirmed she was hospitalized in early October for the painful condition, which occurs at the back of the throat when tonsils become inflamed, which also required the 26-year-old to get surgery.

Miley, who has been teasing new music since the release of “Slide Away” in August, has had to hit the pause button on any future recording sessions or scheduled performances. She is, however, “doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year” a source tells People. The pop star’s most recent performances include her MTV VMA appearance in late August, as well as an emotional tribute to legendary hair stylist Oribe Canales at NYFW in September. The former Disney star is also part of the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack on “Don’t Call Me Angel” alongside Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray.

While we still don’t have all the details on her condition, Miley has seemingly made reference to her current health struggles on social media. “On vocal rest not body” she captioned an image of herself working out in a yoga-like position nearly three weeks ago. Boyfriend Cody Simpson, 22, then shared a black-and-white pic with his lady captioned “success” on Friday, Nov. 8. The post now seems like it could be a reference to her second, more serious surgery.

Cody and Miley, who were friends for years before taking their relationship to the next level, have been practically inseparable since her split from Kaitlynn Carter, 31. Cody gushed about his relationship with Miley on the red carpet for Tiffany & Co.’s mens launch event on Oct. 11, revealing that their sober and healthy lifestyles brought them together. “She’s creative, she’s very passionate about what she does. I’m very similar in that sense, so I think that’s why we get along so well,” he told us at the event. HollywoodLife has reached out to Miley’s rep for comment on her recent surgery, but we have not heard back as of publishing time.