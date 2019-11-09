Larsa Pippen left little to the imagination when she was spotted out in Miami rocking a sizzling hot look!

Larsa Pippen, 45, is rarely seen out in anything that won’t get her noticed. Kim Kardashian‘s BFF kept that tradition going on Nov. 8 when she was spotted taking a ride on the SS Groot Yacht in Miami in a sexy crop top and short Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination. Larsa wore her hair up in a ponytail and accessorized the look with a pair of earrings and stunner shades for the midday outing. Her curvaceous booty was also on display when photogs caught her playfully hanging off the side of the boat. That wasn’t the most naked she got while out to sea, as she stripped down even further on Instagram later on in the day!

Ooh la la! The mother-of-four posed in her sexy crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms with the Miami waters acting as a beautiful backdrop. “Not a wave I’m a vibe,” she captioned the sultry look that left her fans absolutely speechless. “Gorgeous!” one wrote in the comments section. “So hot,” another chimed in.

Larsa switched gears later on in the evening when she had a “Family Dinner” at Swan Miami with KarJenner family pal Jonathan Cheban, 45, and some other friends. She stunned in a midriff-baring green look during their outing which she showed off in an Instagram clip of her chatting with the man now known as FoodGod. “We are going to live!” Larsa said after Jonathan asked her what their plans were that evening.

Larsa has been putting out consistently hot looks over the past month. She wore a super sexy mini dress and thigh-high boots for a night out with Kourtney Kardashian, 40, on Nov. 2. The gorgeous gals were celebrating their pal Simon Huck’s birthday in Los Angeles that evening.

The social media personality also took Halloween to a whole new level when she dressed like Demi Moore‘s character G.I. Jane in a camouflage bralette and matching shorts on Oct. 28.