Kourtney Kardashian was enjoying a weekend in the country at Kanye West’s $14 million Wyoming ranch!

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, escaped the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles for a low key family weekend. The mom-of-three shared the cutest family photos and videos as they took in the relaxing scenery in Wyoming — including a hilarious video of her 7-year-old daughter Penelope Disick giving her little brother Reign, 4, a piggy back! Sweet Reign was all smiles as he rocked a beanie that read “Tuff Crowd” while stylish P — who also goes by the nickname Poosh — ran as fast as she could in her stylish cowboy boots! 9-year-old Mason also appeared to be having a blast as he ran through a field with a white hoodie. “We have everything we need 🙏🏼,” Kourtney captioned the family memories.

The reality star and her kids were bundled up for the chilly temperatures, which are in the 50 degree range during the day. Kourt was cute and cozy in short olive puffer jacket, matching pants, and beige hiking boots as she held a sleepy Reign in her arms. Other images show the gorgeous scenery on the sprawling property, including a breathtaking sunrise, a trip to the horse barn, and a super-fun ride on an ATV four-wheeler! The endless fields looked like an absolute dream, and the kids were taking full advantage of their nature-filled getaway!

The 9,000-acre property — which is called Monster Lake Ranch — was purchased by Kourtney’s brother-in-law Kanye West for $14 million back in September. Kanye technically owns 4,500 acres of the land, located just out of Cody, which features eight-lodging units, two freshwater lakes, a restaurant, and, of course, horse barns. The family property seems to be put to good use already, as Kim Kardashian, 39, shared photos of her getaway there with daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 1 back on Sept. 14. Kanye, who is also a fan of visiting Jackson Hole, was also using the space to put the finishing touches on his upcoming Jesus Is King album.

Given Kourtney’s passion for holistic wellness, travel and all things nature — as documented on her lifestyle site Poosh — we aren’t surprised to see her kicking back at the stunning ranch!