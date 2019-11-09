See Pics
Hollywood Life

Penelope Disick, 7, Piggybacks Brother Reign, 4, As Kourtney Escapes To Kanye’s Wyoming Ranch — Pics

Kourtney Kardashian
SplashNews
Kourtney KardashianPrettyLittleThing Launch Party, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2017Launch of PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney KardashianamfAR Gala, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 06 Feb 2019Wearing Versace Same Outfit as catwalk model Doutzen Kroes *9070556w and Nina Agdal and Bruna Marquezine and Danielle Lauder and Haley Lu Richardson View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Kourtney Kardashian was enjoying a weekend in the country at Kanye West’s $14 million Wyoming ranch!

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, escaped the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles for a low key family weekend. The mom-of-three shared the cutest family photos and videos as they took in the relaxing scenery in Wyoming — including a hilarious video of her 7-year-old daughter Penelope Disick giving her little brother Reign, 4, a piggy back! Sweet Reign was all smiles as he rocked a beanie that read “Tuff Crowd” while stylish P — who also goes by the nickname Poosh — ran as fast as she could in her stylish cowboy boots! 9-year-old Mason also appeared to be having a blast as he ran through a field with a white hoodie. “We have everything we need 🙏🏼,” Kourtney captioned the family memories.

The reality star and her kids were bundled up for the chilly temperatures, which are in the 50 degree range during the day. Kourt was cute and cozy in short olive puffer jacket, matching pants, and beige hiking boots as she held a sleepy Reign in her arms. Other images show the gorgeous scenery on the sprawling property, including a breathtaking sunrise, a trip to the horse barn, and a super-fun ride on an ATV four-wheeler! The endless fields looked like an absolute dream, and the kids were taking full advantage of their nature-filled getaway!

The 9,000-acre property — which is called Monster Lake Ranch — was purchased by Kourtney’s brother-in-law Kanye West for $14 million back in September. Kanye technically owns 4,500 acres of the land, located just out of Cody, which features eight-lodging units, two freshwater lakes, a restaurant, and, of course, horse barns. The family property seems to be put to good use already, as Kim Kardashian, 39, shared photos of her getaway there with daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 1 back on Sept. 14. Kanye, who is also a fan of visiting Jackson Hole, was also using the space to put the finishing touches on his upcoming Jesus Is King album.

View this post on Instagram

We have everything we need 🙏🏼

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Given Kourtney’s passion for holistic wellness, travel and all things nature — as documented on her lifestyle site Poosh — we aren’t surprised to see her kicking back at the stunning ranch!