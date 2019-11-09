Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Balloons From Tristan Thompson As He Continues Trying To Win Her Back

In honor of Khloe Kardashian’s fragrance launch, Tristan Thompson set up a ‘thoughtful’ surprise that made Khloe gush about their co-parenting system!

Tristan Thompson, 28, just won major brownie points. Khloe Kardashian, 35, launched her fragrance in collaboration with Kim Kardashian’s KKW Fragrance on Nov. 8, and to celebrate, Tristan surprised his ex with a massive balloon arch that spelled out the name of her perfume — “Pink Diamond” — in her living room! It was the right call, because Khloe sounded more than pleased when she filmed the grand gesture for her Instagram Story on Friday.

“Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” Khloe gushed. You heard that right — love and thoughtfulness! The Good American co-founder even gave a shout-out to Tristan’s dedication to raising their one-year-old daughter True, because she added, “I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in.”

That should be music to Tristan’s ears! The Cleveland Cavaliers player has been hard at work in Khloe’s comments section, leaving one comment after another that would make anyone feel good about themselves. He was especially excited about this perfume launch! Khloe teased the launch with a promotional photo for the “Diamond Collection” perfumes on Nov. 6, which she underwent a curly brunette makeover for that made Tristan leave two hearts and a crown emoji (you know, since Koko is a queen).

There’s also the time Tristan called Khloe’s sexy body “fit” on Oct. 3, and reacted with a generous amount of hearts to her gorgeous selfie on Oct. 23! Even when Tristan isn’t on the court, he’s still trying to shoot his shot — well, according to our source, at least. “At this point, Tristan feels like he has nothing to lose when it comes to his relationship with Khloe,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Tristan has no plans on quitting leaving flirty emojis anytime soon on her Instagram posts and as long as he’s not blocked from Khloe’s social media, he’s going to keep on it. Tristan doesn’t mind that Khloe isn’t following him back, he knows he still has a lot of work to do before there would even be a chance of winning her back.”

Ever since former family friend Jordyn Woods, 22, claimed Tristan kissed her on the lips as he left her house party in Feb. 2019, Khloe has shown no interest in getting back into the dating scene (or with her ex). Keep those balloons coming, Tristan!