Jenelle Evans Spotted At Bowling Alley With Ex Nathan Griffith After Finally Splitting From David Eason

Jenelle Evans was spotted hanging out at a bowling alley in Tennessee this week with her ex Nathan Griffith, their son, Kaiser, 5, and her daughter Ensley, 2, just days after she announced her split from husband David Eason.

Jenelle Evans, 27, is not letting her recent separation from husband David Eason, 31, get her down! The Teen Mom 2 star was seen having fun at a bowling alley/roller skating rink in Tennessee this week and she was surprisingly joined by her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, 32. The former lovebirds brought their son Kaiser, 5, and Jenelle’s two-year-old daughter Ensley, who she shares with David, to the family friendly establishment and took part in activities while also using the location as a routine kid drop-off, according to TMZ. Jenelle appeared to be in a good mood when she was spotted by an employee and even agreed to take a smiling pic, which can be seen HERE. Nathan can be seen adjusting a rollerskate on his foot in the background of the snapshot.

Jenelle and Nathan’s ability to go out and have fun with their kids together proves that things are good between them despite the rocky past they’ve been through. They started dating in June 2013 and after having Kaiser a year later, they got engaged in Jan. 2015. They then briefly split after an altercation in Apr. of the same year which led to Nathan getting arrested for domestic violence, but they reconciled by June before breaking up for good by Aug. 2015. With smiles and good times at the roller rink, that’s obviously all water under the bridge now!

Jenelle and Nathan’s outing with their kids comes just over a week after Jenelle took to social media to announce that she filed divorce papers and moved her kids out of the North Carolina house she shared with David. A few days later, she was granted a temporary restraining order against David after she admitted she was scared for her life and her “children’s well-being” in the filing documents, according to E! News. The restraining order prohibits David from seeing or contacting Jenelle and her children until further notice.