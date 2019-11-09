Drake & Kylie Jenner: The Truth About Whether He’s ‘Trying To Be In A Committed Relationship’ With Her

Drake and Kylie Jenner got the attention of many fans when they reportedly started getting cozy with each other and now we’re learning the rapper’s intentions for their future.

Does Drake want to be a long term love for Kylie Jenner? That’s the question on everyone’s minds ever since the young stars have reportedly turned their friendship into a romantic one. The 33-year-old rapper and 22-year-old makeup mogul have been getting closer since Kylie’s recent split from Travis Scott, 28, but it turns out they’re just having fun and there are currently no plans for anything serious.

“As much as people would like for Drake & Kylie to be a thing, it just isn’t happening,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Drake is a flirt and he has a good time with Kylie when they are around each other but he isn’t going to be starting anything with Kylie romantically, all they are is just friends. They will hang out again in the future but right now neither of them are taking it to another level. Drake has been close to Kris [Jenner] and the family for a long time and right now Drake is not trying to be in a committed relationship with anyone. They both have a connection with each other since they have known each other for so long but the spark to make it physical hasn’t happened between the two.”

Although some fans may be disappointed by this news, both Drake and Kylie are known for having busy and successful careers, and Kylie has made it clear that her focus is on her one-year-old daughter Stormi, so it’s not too much of a surprise if they’re choosing to stay just friends. A previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us that like Drake, Kylie is not ready for any kind of commitment yet. “Kylie is enjoying Drake’s company, she thinks he’s funny and attractive but that’s where it stops for the moment,” the source said. “It’s way too soon to put any sort of label in regards to what is going on between them and they’re really just enjoying each other’s company.”