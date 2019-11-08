T.I. & Tiny Party In Mexico After He Admits He Goes To The Gyno With 18-Year-Old Daughter 

T.I. doesn’t appear to be fazed over the fiery backlash for his latest comments about accompanying his daughter, Deyjah, 18, to the gynecologist. The rapper is vacationing in Mexico with wife, Tiny Harris and friends, and they’re having a blast.

As the backlash continues about T.I.‘s recent controversial comments, in which he admitted that he accompanies his daughter Deyjah, 18, to her gynecologist appointments to check on her hymen, he’s vacationing with wife, Tiny Harris. The couple is enjoying some R&R in a tropical location somewhere in Mexico, where they’re celebrating singer Monica and Toya Wright’s birthdays. The couple’s son, King and Tiny’s daughter, Zonnique are also present on the trip.

While Tip has yet to update his social media since his lewd comments sparked outrage from angered fans, Tiny, Toya and Monica have all shared videos and photos from the friends and family getaway — one of which shows Tip and the hang playing spades. The group rang in the two birthdays with a stunning firework display, which Tiny documented on her Instagram Stories. They’ve been lounging in the sun and swimming at their private villas that overlook the ocean, as well as palm trees and other beautiful sights.

The fierce females on the trip have also shared clips of delicious food, including waffles with all the works, along with cute moments of their kids bonding together. One clip, shared by Toya, showed Tip and Tiny’s son King holding her daughter, Reign Ryan Rushing, who will celebrate her second birthday in February.

(Photo credit: Toya Wright/Instagram)

Tip’s enjoying his time away while his recent interview with the Ladies Like Us podcast continues to be picked apart by critics. The rapper came under fire for his admission that he not only joins his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah at her yearly gynecologist appointments to ensure that she’s still a virgin, but, he also said he makes sure she fills out her medical forms to indicate that he has access to all of her medical records.

T.I. has not addressed the backlash from his interview. Fans can see more of Monica and Toya with the hip hop couple on their hit VH1 reality show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, airing Mondays at 9/8c.