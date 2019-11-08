‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Cain Reveals His Risky Plan For His New Patient

Cain won his latest patient in a poker game and he’s got big plans for his next surgery in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Nov. 12 episode of ‘The Resident.’

Kit goes to Bell’s assistant to ask about Bell’s whereabouts in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new episode of The Resident. Before she leaves, she asks about an ortho patient named Horace Dudley. Bell’s assistant reveals that Bell actually won that patient in a poker game. She is shocked, to say the least.

Meanwhile, Bell is discussing that patient with Cain. Cain says that Horace is “in need of a miracle” but he doesn’t want to go the ordinary route. He wants to perform artificial disc surgery and replace all four of the affected discs. Bell asks whether or not that’s ever been done before. Cain says it has but just not in the United States.

“When I’m done, Horace Dudley will have a bionic spine,” Cain says, mostly to himself. Bell reminds him that there are no U.S. studies on the long-term outcomes from multiple artificial discs. “Every study needs a first patient. Horace Dudley will be that patient,” Cain tells Bell. However, Bell isn’t budging. He tells Cain that he needs to see the overseas data before signing off on the surgery. Cain seems a bit peeved at Bell’s request but he says he’ll send him the information.

The synopsis for the Nov. 12 episode reads: “On National Nurses’ Day, Chastain’s nurses are severely understaffed and overworked, leaving them all feeling exhausted and underappreciated. Cain performs a dangerous surgery on a new patient he won in a game of poker. Meanwhile, Conrad discovers that his father has been administered the same drug that he fears played a role in Jessie’s death, The Raptor comes face-to-face with his birth mother for the first time and Irving attempts to take the next step in his relationship with Jessica.” The Resident season 3 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.