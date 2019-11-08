Sofia Richie Shows Off Toned Stomach In White Crop Top & 14 More Times She Flaunted Her Abs

Sofia Richie looked unbelievably sexy when she showed off her rock hard abs in a tiny white crop top & black suit at the BooHoo holiday party in LA on Nov. 7.

If there’s one look that Sofia Richie, 21, loves, it is without a doubt a suit with a crop top underneath and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the BooHoo holiday party in LA on November 7. Sofia looked fabulous when she threw on a pair of high-waisted skintight black shiny leggings with a super short tight white crop top. Her shirt was more of a sports bra than it was a top, as the elastic band ended just below her chest, and her six-pack abs were on full display. She completed her look with an oversized black blazer with exaggerated shoulders, which she chose to leave open. A pair of knee-high black leather boots and a gorgeous blowout completed this sexy look.

Sofia is always showing off her fabulously toned figure in a slew of crop tops and just recently on Oct. 24, she attended the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino opening in Hollywood, Florida when she rocked yet another suit and crop top. For the occasion, she threw on a pair of off-white high-waisted elastic band Paris Georgia Dove Maya Pants styled with a white strappy Inamorata Las Olas Top which is actually a bikini top, and it wrapped around her taut stomach. She topped her look off with a matching baggy Paris Georgia Dove Ted Blazer and clear PVC Ego Lila Mules.

Another one of our favorite looks from her recently that was similar to her other two ensembles, was her outfit at the 15th-anniversary party for the Kate Somerville Clinic in LA on Oct. 10. Sofia threw on a pair of light-wash Rolla’s Classic Straight 90S Blue Jeans with an oversized black Saint Laurent Two Button Gabardine Blazer on top, choosing to wear just a tiny black bra underneath. This time, she chose to keep the blazer closed and she accessorized with black Stuart Weitzman Nudist Heels.

Whether its crop tops with blazers or jeans, Sofia is always showing off her rockhard abs in sexy outfits and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the times she has flaunted her abs!