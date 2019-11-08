Serena Williams, 38, Shows Off Her Incredibly Toned & Muscular Body As She Bathes In The Sun In The Maldives

Serena Williams traded a tennis court for the turquoise waters of the Maldives, which the Grand Slam champ enjoyed in a stylish one-piece swimsuit. The tennis pro’s resort is so luxurious, you need a yacht to reach it!

Somewhere far, far in the middle of the Indian Ocean is Serena Williams, living her best life. The 38-year-old tennis legend has retreated to the Maldives for a much-deserved vacation, and gave Instagram fans an update on her getaway on Nov. 5! Serena shared a photo of herself rocking a black one-piece swimsuit with a halter neck and mesh cutout, which highlighted her toned shoulders and overall amazing figure earned from rigorous training (you don’t earn 27 Grand Slam titles by sitting on the couch). “V.A.C.A.T.I.O.N.,” Serena wrote, and the gorgeous Olympian tagged her current accommodations, the newly opened Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi!

Situated on a private island over a brochure-worthy reef, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi just opened its doors on July 1! The luxurious resort offers 122 villas, some situated right over the water (like Serena’s) and 11 dining options. This a true getaway spot — guests have to take a 30-minute yacht ride from the Velana International Airport just to arrive at their hotel.

This is actually a family vacation for Serena, who’s staying in the Maldives with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 36, and their 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Serena and her mini me even enjoyed the resort’s onsite water slide, as seen in an adorable mommy-daughter clip that Serena shared to Instagram on Nov. 6!

There’s more to Serena’s vacation agenda! She later headed to the resort’s spa which was — you guessed it — overlooking the serene Indian Ocean. The mother of one filmed the mini adventure for her Instagram Story on Nov. 7, and showed off her toned legs in the Waldorf Astoria’s complementary bath robe. In addition to cardio and weight training, Serena also earns her toned body through yoga poses! Olympia even joined her athletic mom for a yoga session, which Serena revealed in an adorable Instagram post on Oct. 25.