‘See’s Josh Blacker Reveals His Biggest ‘Challenge’ Working On The Show & More

‘See’ is now streaming on Apple TV+ and HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with star Josh Blacker about the epic scale of the series, his character, and more.

Josh Blacker stars on the Apple TV+ series See as the witchfinder warrior, an elite warrior in Queen Kane’s army. The actor talked with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why he was drawn to the world of See. “First of all, the story by Steven Knight is just incredible,” Josh said. “The scripts were amazing and Francis Lawrence’s involvement as the director who’d worked on the Hunger Games movies and Red Sparrow. To work with that level of talent is something else. Then you throw in Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard and Apple launching a new streaming service, everything about it made it something that I had to be involved in.”

Josh discussed Queen Kane’s motivations and what we can expect over the course of the first season. “She is a very powerful leader,” Josh told HollywoodLife. “I think she has a lot of love for her people, but I think there’s also an element of ruling with an iron fist that people will see. She will do whatever it takes to maintain the queendom that she’s built and taken over from her father, the King. I think there’s also a really tragic side to her, which I think will reveal itself over the course of the season. Certainly, she is not somebody to be messed with.”

See includes many jam-packed action scenes and Josh admitted that he and the cast participated in a boot camp. “Most of the leads and the recurring cast did a movement and blindness boot camp where we worked with our blindness consultant, Joe Stretchay, and also a lot of other movement coaches who are stunt people and dancers and circus performers,” Josh continued. “I remember one incident after a day of blindness training with Joe, they took me back into this gymnasium. We had our nightshades on and we had to do some hand-to-hand combat where we couldn’t see each other. You start off really slow, just feeling each other out, and then you just get a little bit faster. It was almost like watching capoeira, the Brazilian martial arts dance. It made me realize how little we use our other senses day-to-day.”

The actor also opened up about was the “most important thing” for him to get right as he became immersed in this world. “My brother-in-law is legally blind, so I had dealt with somebody who has low vision and is able to do so much. He climbs mountains, he ice climbs, he does all sorts of amazing things. I wanted to honor the truth of the world that a lot of people with blindness or low vision live in on a day-to-day basis,” Josh said. “Working with Joe Stretchay, our blindness consultant, but also a lot of the cast and the crew were blind or low vision, and dealing with them and asking them if I was being truthful to the world that they lived in was the most important thing for me. It was also a challenge. I loved the fact that this world was brought to life, but I wanted to make sure that we did it in a way that was authentic and honored people who live with blindness or low vision in their day-to-day lives.” See has already been renewed for a second season.