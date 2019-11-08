‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Shades Eva Marcille: I’ve Learned Who My ‘Real’ Friends Are 

Porsha Williams seemingly responded to Eva Marcille’s recent comments about her on the Nov. 10 episode of ‘RHOA’. Eva shaded Porsha after she discovered that it was Porsha who told Kenya why Eva didn’t bring her kids to Kenya’s daughter’s party.

The drama is heating up down in the ATL! Porsha Williams shared a cryptic quote on Instagram, after she shared a clip — exclusively obtained by HollywoodLife — from the upcoming November 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where Eva Marcille dissed her while chatting with costars, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss. Porsha seemingly responded to Eva’s comments in a post on Instagram, which featured a quote that read, “We never lose friends. We simply learn who the real ones are.”

Porsha then captioned the post, “Ok, I’m done now! I’ll b cleansing my page now.” She added a few telling emojis, including, a snake, a laughing face and a red “x”. Porsha’s post came after took to her Instagram Stories to share the clip of Eva talking about her from the show’s new episode, airing on Sunday.

If you haven’t been following the RHOA tea, then you wouldn’t know that all of the drama started when Eva decided not to bring her children to Kenya Moore‘s daughter’s Barbie-themed party, which will air on the show, Sunday as well. Why? —Eva said she decided not to bring her kids to the party simply because she didn’t know Kenya well enough at the time and wasn’t sure if there’d be drama at the party, something she didn’t want her kids to witness if anything went down.

So, where does Porsha come into the mix? She’s the one who delivered the news to Kenya about why Eva didn’t bring her children to the party. And, Kenya was offended, according to Cynthia, who said, “I mean, Kenya definitely felt some kind of way, but you know Kenya — Kenya can be a little dramatic, and that’s nothing she can’t get past.” Then, Kandi chimed in and noted that Kenya probably felt the way she did because of the “way the information was brought to her”

And, that’s when Eva went off about Porsha.

“Porsha just had a baby and I tip-toed around her whole little feelings. Come on now. B–ch, you want me to go off,” she began telling Kandi and Cynthia in the clip from the upcoming episode. “Porsha, she’s got enough bullsh-t going on in her life, she can converse about that… Porsha might want to stay all the way up out my business. She still got her c-section healing and she over here worrying about someone else’s baby.”

We’ll have to see how it all unfolds! The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.