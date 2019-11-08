With a picture being worth a thousand words, Nicki Minaj didn’t have to say much when she uploaded a shot of her in a white dress that flaunted all of her curves.

“#TUSA song/Video OUT NOW,” Nicki Minaj, 36, captioned the Nov. 6 Instagram post of her wearing a skin-tight white dress that showed off her hourglass figure. The post came hours after she released “Tusa,” her new collaboration with Karol G. It appears that Mrs. Kenneth Petty thought the best way to promote the new track was by sharing this glamorous picture of herself and judging by the comments section…it worked! Fans couldn’t get enough of Nicki’s look.

Halle Berry left a string of heart emojis while Kellon Deryck commented, “Come through pony! High as your charts.” “Murked,” wrote Ericka Pinkett, while LORD GUDDA left a pair of “moneybag” emojis. “Prada you…wins on wins,” DJ Boof commented, while Lil Haiti commented, “Ouuuuu she bad bad.” DJ Whookid put up his hands, Joe Carozza (Republic Records PR Exec) called her the GOAT, and model Neelam Gill referend to Nicki as “Heavenly.” Nicki even got love from the creator of “And I Oop” herself, Ms. Jasmine Masters, who said, “As it would.”

“As it would,” referred to the second picture Nicki shared in that Instagram post. It was a screenshot of a recent chart report that said “Tusa” had “entered the top 10 on US iTunes.” It also was the No. 1 song on the iTunes United States Latin Genre charts, the no. 1 iTunes Music video on both Latin and all genres, and the no. 2 Apple Music Video in the United States. Oh, it was the no. 1 Apple Music Video in the United States in the Latin category.

“Tusa” comes from a Colombian slang term for the heartache one experiences after a breakup, according to Rolling Stone. Though Nicki is now happily married to Kenneth Petty, she’s known her fair share of heartbreaks. She also knows a little bit of Spanish. “Pero hice todo este llanto por nada/Ahora soy una chica mala,” she sings on the track, which translates to “I did all this crying for nothing/I’m a bad girl now.” She adds, in English, “Now you kickin’ and screamin’ – a big toddler!”

“[The collaboration] came into my life unexpectedly, and I wanted to keep it like that for my fans,” said Karol G in a press statement. The track came together after the Colombian singer and Nicki began messaging privately on Instagram. “The collaboration and the song means more to me than I can put into words. I hope everyone enjoys ‘Tusa’ as much as Nicki and I did creating it!”