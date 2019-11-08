‘Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition’ Preview: Corey Feldman Locks Himself In The Bathroom

Corey Feldman locks himself in the bathroom during the Nov. 8 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition’ and Eden opens up about the current state of his relationship with his brother.

Corey Feldman locks himself in the bathroom and his wife, Courtney, tries to get him out. Meanwhile, Corey’s brother, Eden, talks with fellow Marriage Boot Camp housemate Aaron Carter about what’s going on Corey and their relationship. “I have no problem hearing about what it is that I do wrong because I want to learn from my mistakes,” Eden tells Aaron. Later in a confessional, Eden admits that he is “trusting the process more than my brother and I just want to see where it goes, whatever is my part in this thing just let me know and I will try what I can to improve it just like I did with Courtney.”

Aaron is a little annoyed by Corey’s behavior and doesn’t hold back his opinions. “This is not the Corey Feldman Show,” Aaron says. “No one’s trying to single you out. They’re trying to get you to recognize your contributing factor in the relationships that they’re trying to help you improve.” Aaron has a point.

Corey and Eden have been trying to mend their relationship. Over the course of the season, Corey has opened up about his shocking past. He said he “went through every kind of abuse you can imagine” and “did drugs because I was abused by a pedophile.” He told his housemates, “I did more damage to myself than anybody could’ve done to me. And that was because I was in so much pain.”

The synopsis for the Nov. 8 episode reads: “The boot campers are locked out of the house for a day of camping. When family dysfunctions emerge they are surprised by a geyser. Will they work together to get back in or be soaked? Corey feels picked on by the Doctors and the other housemates.” Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition airs Fridays at 10 p.m. on WE tv.