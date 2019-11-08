Lindsey Vonn Rocks Totally Sheer Dress And 10 Other Times She’s Worn Sexy Red Carpet Looks

The look Lindsey Vonn wore at her film’s premiere was worthy of a gold medal. The Olympian has shown some skin on the red carpet in the past, but this sheer outfit might be her sexiest yet.

Lindsey Vonn left jaws on the floor when she arrived at the Nov. 7 premiere of her new movie, Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season. After arriving at the Beverly Hills event, the 35-year-old skier walked the red carpet in a sheer, nude dress with chain metal-like mesh draped over it. As if this illusion wasn’t hot enough, when Lindsey posed for an over-the-shoulder photo, pow! While flaunting her backside, the gold medal Olympian revealed that her outfit was backless. This outfit might be the sexiest dress she’s ever worn, and that’s saying something because Lindsey has rocked some incredible outfits!

In fact, P.K. Subban’s fiancée turned some heads in September when she arrived at the Saks Fifth Avenue and Vanity Fair New York Fashion Week party. Lindsey opted for a completely see-through two-piece Tako Mekvabidze outfit that left very little to the imagination. The completely transparent top revealed her bare breasts and nipples, but the way she strutted, it didn’t bother Lindsey one bit. The whole outfit was a stunner, as she paired the top with a matching set of high-wasited pants, that were also transparent.

Even when she’s covered up, Lindsey is gorgeous. When she arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Lindsey wore a leather jumpsuit. The Tura Santana/Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!-inspired look seemed like Lindsey had just come from her own outlaw road race. Though the outfit wasn’t transparent like the first two mentioned, she still showed off her body by having the zipper opened all the way down to the waist. No shirt, no bra, no problem.

When attending the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey, Lindsey made a splash in a little black number that featured massive sleeves and thigh-high boots. Her outfit at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party was an all-white celebration, one that made it look like she was covered in willowy, white flowers. Oh, it was also sexy as hell, with it being semi-transparent and showing enough skin to be both sensual and classy at the same time.

Even when she “dresses down,” so to speak, Lindsey looks incredible. Her Kimono-inspired red dress at the 2019 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation was a tall glass of wine, but one that everyone drunk in. It even had an Angelina Jolie-esque slit that allowed Lindsey to show off her toned leg muscles. At the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, she wore a black, sparkly ankle-length gown, but the flirty dress showed off enough skin to be fun and age-appropriate (it was, after all, a Nick awards show.) After seeing all these pictures, it’s certain that no matter what the event, she’s going to land on the top of the podium – or, in this case, the Best Dressed list.