Kylie Jenner Gets Adorable Kiss From Stormi As They Bounce Together on Garden Trampoline

There’s no question Stormi Webster is the ultimate mommy’s girl. Kylie Jenner had a fun day playing with her daughter on their backyard trampoline and sweetly got a kiss from her little one.

It was a busy day on Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram stories, as she tried out new makeup products, promoted her foaming face wash and most importantly, had some cute play time with daughter Stormi Webster on the trampoline in her backyard. The 22-year-old shared a boomarang video of her little girl bouncing up and down and another where they were making funny faces with the dog filter emoji. Stormi’s already a pro at knowing how to stick her tongue out for the dog tongue effect to appear. But it was the sweet kiss that she gave her mama that is melting fans’ hearts.

Kylie and Stormi are seen lying on their stomachs on the trampoline with their faces next to each other. The cosmetics mogul then asks “Give mommy a kiss?” and her little one sweetly obliges, leaning over and giving Kylie a peck on the cheek. The smile that Stormi gets when Kylie asked her for a kiss is just the cutest thing in the world.

Kylie and her 21-month-old daughter are pretty much inseparable. The toddler has her own playroom at Kylie’s offices for when she needs to go in for work meetings with her cosmetics company so they’re never separated. And Kylie brought her along on a photo shoot for her new holiday collection earlier this week where she held on to her daughter in the makeup/hair chair and tried to scare her with a spider emoji.

Kylie shared the adorable moment in a series of IG stories on Nov. 5 where she discovered that Stormi as absolutely zero fear of arachnids. Upon seeing the spider filter running all across her face, Stormi squealed “Spider” and reached up to her face to try to touch it then broke into a big smile. “On my face” she continued as Kylie asked “He’s on your face. You’re not scared?” and Stormi provided a confident “Nah” in response. She’s such a chill little girl!