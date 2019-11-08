Kanye West Confirms He Wants To Run For President In 2024 & Reveals His Plans If He’s Elected

Get ready for 2024 — Kanye West revealed he is still planning to run for President, sharing that he will ‘create so many jobs’ along with a few other ideas.

Kanye West, 42, is gearing up for 2024 and is ready for his journey to the White House. The “Famous” rapper spoke with pundits at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, where he revealed he might even consider changing his name prior to his run! “When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is,” he shared according to People. “It will be on the license plate.” While the moniker might be a bit long for campaign posters and yard signs, Kanye is ready for the run, regardless.

But he’s planning on taking his time, saying, “I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. What they’re saying is Kanye’s crazy — one and three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing because they’re so scared.” The rapper said he is also prepared to “create so many jobs” for America, should he be elected.

Kanye has been planning his run for quite some time. Fans will remember that the Grammy winner announced his plans for a presidential run at the 2015 MTV VMAs where he revealed the news during his Vanguard acceptance speech. “I don’t know what I’m gonna lose after this it don’t matter though because it ain’t about me,” Kanye said in his speech. “It’s about new ideas bro people with ideas people who believe in truth. and yes, as you probably could’ve guessed by this moment I have decided in 2020 to run for president.”

Clearly, Kanye did miss the 2020 mark — though he technically could still file to run. But it seems like 2024 is the year for Ye. Politics has really stoked a newfound passion for Kanye, who even met with President Donald Trump in October 2018. “Kanye 2024 is a thing and Kanye is even more interested to be the President himself after today’s meeting with Trump,” our source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Oct. 12, 2018. “He wants to retire from music at that point and go full throttle on his political goals whether anyone likes it or not!” Naturally, plans appear to still be in motion, as Kanye doesn’t seem to be backing down from a run in 2024.