Joe Giudice Gushes Over How ‘Happy’ He Is To Be With His Daughters & Shares New Reunion Photos

You must check out these new reunion snaps that Joe Giudice posted with his four daughters in Italy where he could not keep a smile off his face!

Get the tissues! Joe Giudice, 47, shared photos and clips with his wife Teresa Giudice, 47, and their daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, on Instagram on Nov. 7 that showed him in a state of pure bliss. The five gals arrived in Italy 28 days after his release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody took place on Oct. 11. Joe’s legal issues appeared to be the furthest thing from his mind as he spent quality times with his loved ones in his ancestral home town of Sala Consilina. He spent his Thursday evening dancing with his three eldest daughters (Audriana was too tired, according to him) which left him very emotional. “Had the best night with my girls,” he captioned next to a lovely shot of them together. “So happy you guys are here my heart is filled.”

Joe’s love for his daughters is very apparent. He posted two separate pics with just him and Gia in one and him with Milania in the other. He called Milania his “buddy” and said that he was “happy” to have Gia there with him. “Love you daddy,” Gia wrote in response to his heartfelt words. Fans were touched by the love shared between all of them. “I see the happiness in your smiles!” one follower wrote in the comments section. “So happy for you and your beautiful girls.”

He also uploaded a gorgeous shot of the entire family together with his home town acting as a beautiful backdrop. Teresa had her arms around Gabrielle and Milania on one side while Joe cozied up with Gia and Audriana on the other.

Gia was the first one to shared a snap of the family reuniting on Instagram. “We’re back” she captioned next to a red heart emoji. Fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania, 48, and Joe Gorga, 40, gushed about how ecstatic they were to see all of them together again.

Joe appears to be doing A-OK in Italy. He has posted many photos and clips of him enjoying his time with other loved ones prior to his wife and daughters arriving earlier this week including footage of him hilariously trying on a pair of skinny jeans!