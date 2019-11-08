T.I. Gets Support From Jeannie Mai After Admitting To Accompanying Daughter, 18, To Gyno: ‘I Understand’

Jeannie Mai voiced her support for rapper T.I.’s decision to accompany his daughter to her gynecologist appointments, saying she understands ‘how hard it must be.’

T.I., 39, has some supporters over his recent comments about going with his daughter, Deyjah, 18, to the gynecologist to check her hymen. Jeannie Mai, 40, opened up on the Nov. 7 episode of The Real sharing her own opinion on the recent revelation. “I support what T.I. is doing because I understand how hard it must be to communicate with an opposite gendered daughter, especially in this time,” Jeannie shared with her co-hosts. “Especially what he must have seen and known, you know? Of what boys are like. And for me, I was a very wild girl, I didn’t like rules, I rebelled a lot.”

Not all of her cohosts agreed with Jeannie’s support, but she offered some context behind her reasoning. “Even my dad, who is in the audience, he is going to cringe when I say this — Dad, I don’t even know if you know this, dad, but I know I used to sneak my boyfriend into my room because I had a window, and I would sneak him in the room,” she confessed. She then recalled a moment when her father lifted the sheets of her bed while she was doing laundry, and felt as though he “knew…but we were never able to talk about it.”

Finally, Jeannie, in another clip from the episode, revealed a few of her own reservations and put more precedent on the reasoning behind T.I.’s decision, “‘What is it that you are concerned about when it comes to the breaking of the hymen or the fact that she’s having sex? Is it the STDs?’ Is it that she doesn’t understand what love is? Does he need to know who the boys are? Why doesn’t he trust her? Whatever it is, he needs to speak it with her,” she concluded her thoughts.

The comments Jeannie and the co-hosts were referring to occurred on an episode of the podcast Ladies Like Us. “Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” he explained during the episode, titled, “Life Hacks.” As the outrage has grown on social media, Deyjah has seemingly sided with critics of her father’s remarks, ‘liking’ a number of tweets on Twitter. T.I. has yet to share any response to his comments as the conversation continues.