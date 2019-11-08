Halle Berry, 53, Shows Off Her Rippling Abs During Sweaty Gym Session

She may be in her fifties, but she’ll outlast you at the gym. While showing off her rock-hard abs, Halle Berry encouraged her fans to be like her and ‘smash’ their own workout goals.

“Happy #FitnessFriday, everyone!” Halle Berry, 53, captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. In the pic, a sweaty, smiling Halle shows off her insanely ripped abs. Having a stomach that looked like that would give anyone a reason to grin, but, as Halle pointed out in the rest of the comment, she didn’t get these abs overnight. “There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it. One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs – and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!”

“This #FitnessFriday, I encourage you guys to set your bar,” she continued. “What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments, and HOLD yourself to it. The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second. In the meantime, head to stories for my #BruisedTheMovie workout, courtesy of my performance coach @mubarakmalik, aka “Bar” and put that inner-warrior to the test! Happy Friday!”

True to her word, Halle shared her workout regiment on her Instagram stories. She and Mubarak Malik, the Director of Performance for the New York Knicks, went through some of the exercises that helped Halle get her ripped stomach. These included Kettle ball Squat Press, Kettle Bell Swing, Kettlebell Lift, and Lunge. Mubarak also said that she works out four hours a day, on the Keto diet, and fasts intermediately.

Halle is definitely putting her back into this new project of hers. Bruised sees Halle portray “a disgraced MMA fighter who has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world and deal with the return of her 6-year-old son to the mother he deserves,” according to Variety. The film sees her reteam with the crew behind the John Wick series’ fight choreography, and it will be her first time in the director’s chair.

“I didn’t really set out to direct it, I set out to act in it,” she said on an episode of The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin, per iHeart. “I read the script, and I loved it. And, it was written, at that time, for a 22-year-old white woman, which, obviously, can’t be me. … But I was able to convince the producers that it should be me, and why it would be more relevant in the times in which we’re living if it were me. And I talked about all the elements of the filmmaking, what I saw in my head and they bought it. They thought, ‘Wow, makes sense.’ So, I set out to find a director, and I met with lots of directors that I …. respect … and throughout the process, what I realized was that nobody really saw the story that I saw in my head, that I kept talking to the producers about, that they loved.”

“So, finally, we just sat down one day, and they said, ‘Why don’t you do it?’ I thought, ‘I can’t direct, this is a big acting role for me, I don’t think I should be directing as well.’ And they gave me so much confidence and helped me realize that ‘But nobody understands it like you. It’s storytelling, and we definitely feel confident that you’ve got the story.’ And so I put that hat on for a week or so, and I thought about how that felt, and I realized, after 25 years in the business, there is a lot I know about filmmaking.”

Halle’s hard work – both in the gym and behind the camera – will be seen when Bruised hits theatres. It begins filming in March 2020.