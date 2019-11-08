Debra Messing Blasts ‘The View’ Hosts For Interviewing Donald Trump Jr.: ‘Very Irresponsible Decision’

Following the volatile confrontation between Donald Trump Jr. and the co-hosts of ‘The View,’ Debra Messing took to Twitter, calling his appearance on the daytime talk show ‘very disappointing.’

Debra Messing, 51, was not a fan of Donald Trump Jr., 41, and Kim Guilfoyle‘s, 50, appearance on the Nov. 7 episode of The View. The actress took to Twitter in the hours following the episode, revealing her frustration over the entire ordeal. “@TheView Why would you bring him on? You trying to be ‘balanced?'” The Will & Grace star asked. “He and his family have assaulted our country, our democracy, our environment, our national security, moral compass. Very very disappointing and irresponsible decision imo.” Donald Jr.’s appearance raised quite a lot of intrigue for the series’ landmark 5000th episode.

What became of the interview, however, turned more into a back and forth between the co-hosts and the President’s son. As soon as Donald Jr. and Kim appeared at the hot topics table, originally to promote his book Triggered: How The Left Thrives On Hate And Wants To Silence Us, Abby Huntsman began the conversation by inquiring why he released the name of the whistle blower wrapped up in the impeachment inquiry. Things quickly spiraled, as the guests and co-hosts talked over one another, offered inaudible answers and questions and consistently raised their voices.

One of the tamer moments of the episode saw Meghan McCain posing a scathing question to Donald Jr. “You’ve put a lot of people through a lot of pain…does all this make you feel good?” The character analysis of Donald Jr. and his family was quite thoughtful and pointed. Naturally, however, Donald Jr. contrived a response that made his father look more like the victim, adding that he “is under attack everyday.” The interview deteriorated quickly into the table talking over each other once again and the topics shifting at a rapid fire pace.

@TheView Why would you bring him on? You trying to be “balanced?” He and his family have assaulted our country, our democracy, our environment, our national security, moral compass. Very very disappointing and irresponsible decision imo. #TheView https://t.co/GFImW5NsDM — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 7, 2019

While the interview was not wholly satisfying, or — in Debra Messing’s opinion — justified, the actress has used her own platform against President Donald Trump and his administration. On August 30, the actress criticized his Beverly Hills fundraiser during Emmy week and asked the President to “Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” in a Tweet. Of course, the President fired back with, “I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me ‘Sir.’ How times have changed!”

Once she had garnered his attention, Debra tweeted back “Now that I know I have your attention @realDonaldTrump, please read this thread— a PARTIAL list of souls lost to preventable, devastating gun violence. America wants universal background checks. The majority of Americans want assault weapons ban. Take Action and I’ll call you Sir.” Debra also attached a tweet listing a number of mass shootings in the US, which accounted for the total number of lives lost and injuries in each city. The actress has prior to, and since the confrontation, continued to use her platform to highlight Democratic hopefuls and organizations for her followers to support in her continued opposition of the Trump administration.