Natural hair, don’t care! Cynthia Bailey took to Instagram and shared a video of herself taking off her wig and gave fans a glimpse of her natural hair beneath.

The wig is off! Cynthia Bailey, 52, posted a quick clip to her Instagram account on Nov. 8 that featured her taking off her long wig and tossing it with a mischievous grin on her face. “by wig literally,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned the video. What was beneath her wig was Cynthia’s beautiful, natural hair that fans and followers only got a quick glimpse of before the clip ended. One of her own cast members was all about the post. Eva Marcille, 35, took to the comment section of Cynthia’s post with a funny faced emoji laughing with its tongue out!

Cynthia has really been letting her hair down — or taking her wig off? — in the last few weeks. The reality star gushed about her fiancé, Mike Hill, and spilled a slew of intimate details about their relationship. “Honey, I am in love, and I’m having lots of sex,” she gushed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Cynthia Bailey x Genlux Magazine Cover Release Party at Sur in West Hollywood, CA on Oct. 17. “This glow is not from the highlighter, honey.”

In all seriousness, Cynthia was so excited to chat about her upcoming nuptials, after getting engaged on July 26. “We are in the beginning stages [of planning]. The date is 2020, which is basically 10-10-20, which I’m obsessed with my date,” she said. “Apparently a lot of people are as well. It’s a pretty popular date, so I have to find a location. I can’t tell you where it’s going to be at yet, can’t tell you a whole lot, but I’m actually starting to plan everything.” There is a ton of planning that Cynthia shared she wanted to put into her wedding, but fans can rest assured they will be able to see the final product when it does come together!

The reality star is intending to show the entire ceremony on Bravo. “It will be televised,” she happily confirmed. Fans can only imagine how beautiful Cynthia will look on her wedding day — just a year away! Until then, they can look forward to catching up with her and the RHOA cast this November on Bravo!