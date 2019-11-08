Meg Donnelly Reveals Her Dream ‘American Housewife’ Guest Star: It Would Be ‘Insane’

‘American Housewife’ has had so many guest stars over the years, but Meg Donnelly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there’s one actor who is still on her list.

American Housewife season 4 is well underway. The show recently got picked up for additional episodes this season. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Meg Donnelly at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation’s annual A Time For Heroes Family Festival about her dream guest star. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine films on our lot, so if Andy Samberg could be on our show I don’t know what I’d do,” Meg told HollywoodLife. “I’ve always looked up to Andy Samberg my whole life so that would be really insane.”

The show’s guest stars have included Tiffani Thiessen, Kate Flannery, Victoria Justice, and Nathan Fillion. Meg has played the eldest Otto child, Taylor Otto, since the show’s premiere in 2016. In addition to American Housewife, Meg is the star of the DCOM Zombies alongside Milo Manheim. The DCOM is getting a highly-anticipated sequel, which will air in 2020.

“It was so much fun,” Meg said about filming the Disney Channel sequel. “I love everyone on the cast so much and I love the city of Toronto so much. It was such an amazing experience and getting to play Addison again was such a dream so I could do it forever.”

If you’ve watched Zombies and American Housewife, then you know Meg is a talented singer. She’ll be releasing a brand-new song titled “Predictable” on Nov. 15 and her debut album is set to be released soon. Her amazing singles include “Smile,” “Digital Love,” and “With U” featuring Fetty Wap. Meg keeps on proving why she’s one of Hollywood’s most talented young stars. American Housewife airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on ABC.