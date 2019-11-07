Tyga Gushes Over Halsey As She Shows Off Rock Hard Abs In Unbuttoned Shirt

Tyga basically shouted his approval for the edgy outfit Halsey wore at BBC Radio 1 Studios in London on Nov. 7. The music artists recently attended the same fashion show in Paris!

Tyga let Halsey know how he really felt about her contemporary streetwear look on Nov. 7! Halsey, 25, made a trip to BBC Radio 1 Studios in London that day, wearing an outfit that deserved a shout-out in Vogue: an oversized dress shirt that also doubled as a canvas for art grafitti, which she left totally open after the first two buttons. The singer rocked matching cargo pants with zippers running across the pants legs, and matched the edgy vibes with chain link earrings. Halsey invested just as much attention into her hair, which was slicked back into a shiny bun. The remaining baby hairs were gelled into wispy strands!

Halsey shared photos from her London stop on Thursday, and Tyga, 29, left glowing praise in the comments section: “DRIPP 🔥🔥.” If you’re not familiar with the word often dropped in hip hop songs (i.e. Cardi B’s “Drip,” and Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard”), “drip” can refer to fashion, wealth, and more, per Genius.

Tyga and Halsey share a mutual appreciation for high-end fashion. They were both seen at the Y/Project Spring/Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 26! Halsey was just as fashionable at the event, looking lovely in a floral dress with orange and sky blue eye shadow. Tyga also opted for a bright color in a mint green silk suit to spectate the new designs on the runway!

While out of the country, Halsey also attended the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 2! She walked the red carpet in another visually-striking piece — a dress layered with three different floral fabrics — and later took the stage to deliver a dynamite performance of her song, “Graveyard.”