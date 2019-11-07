T.I.: Why He ‘Cannot Prove’ 18-Year-Old Daughter’s Virginity By Checking Her Hymen — Doctor Explains

T.I. is one protective papa! The rapper revealed that he attends gynecology exams with his daughter to ensure she’s still a virgin, but we spoke with an expert who explained his efforts may all be in vain.

T.I. admitted that he tries to ensure 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah‘s virginity by taking “yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen” in a candid interview with the Ladies Like Us podcast on Nov. 6. But despite the 39-year-old rapper‘s determination to make sure his eldest daughter is still a virgin, Felice Gersh, M.D., award-winning OB/GYN and founder/director of the Integrative Medical Group of Irvine EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that it’s unlikely a gynecological exam would reveal such information.

“A gynecological exam cannot prove virginity,” Dr. Gersh explained. “But in the presence of an intact hymen, the medical probability of virginity is high. This only refers to penile penetration. Oral copulation or touching would leave no visible evidence. If the hymen is clearly torn in multiple sites, that does not prove that penetrative sex occurred, but it is consistent with that conclusion. The hymen can be torn in other ways than with penile penetration.”

“My belief is that there should be open communication between parents and children,” Dr. Gersh added. “Openness about sexuality is essential to building trust and a quality relationship. Sexual desire is a normal human function – it’s what creates new life for all species of life on Earth. Responsible sexual behavior is incredibly important for parents to teach and trust and honestly is ultimately the goal.”

We also spoke with Dr. Gersh, author of PCOS SOS: A Gynecologist’s Lifeline To Naturally Restore Your Rhythms, Hormones and Happiness, about Deyjah’s patient rights when it comes to sharing medical information with the father-of-six. She explained, “A female can allow anyone she wishes to be present for any aspect of her medical visits, but it’s important that the permission is given without coercion. A young or old woman needs to have private time with the physician prior to commencing the physical examination and the best practice is to have a private meeting with the doctor at the very start of the visit, to ensure that having a father, or anyone else in the room at the time of the exam, is completely voluntary and not forced.

“To the best of my knowledge, in California, a female as young as 12-years-old, can access medical care relevant to reproductive functions (birth control, abortions, pregnancy, STD treatment and testing) with no parental knowledge or consent. The laws vary from state to state regarding parental consent for medical care for reproductive issues.

“In my opinion, every young woman should be offered the opportunity to have a gynecological examination in private, without a parent present, if that is her desire. Some prefer the company and feeling of security to have a parent present.”