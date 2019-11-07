Reuniting with Joe Giudice required two flights and a road trip for Teresa and their four daughters. Teresa showed her true emotions ahead of this long journey in a video filmed at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Nov. 6!

Teresa Giudice’s excitement for her four daughters was apparent, just hours before the family would reunite with Joe, 47, in Italy on Nov. 7! Before the big reunion could happen, the Giudice ladies would have to take two flights and one long drive to reach their final destination. Teresa, 47, laid out the journey ahead of them in a clip obtained by Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “We fly to Milan and then from Milan we’re taking a connecting flight to Naples. And then when we get to Naples we’re driving to Sala Consilina,” Teresa explained to Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13 and Audriana, 10, at a restaurant in John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Nov. 6. Sala Consilina is a small town that serves as Joe’s new home base, after he moved to Italy on Oct. 11 (he’s living with his mother, Filomena).

After detailing the travel plans, Teresa exclaimed, “and then we’re going to see your daddy!” The Real Housewives of New Jersey star couldn’t wipe the smile off her face, even after Milania pointed out how “long” their travel itinerary was. “Usually in summertime they have direct flights,” Teresa explained, and Audriana joked that they’re “not even touching the ground for 10 hours.” That led to laughter around the table — clearly, everyone was in good spirits since they’d finally get to see Joe after all this time.

Before the Bravo clip surfaced, fans were also given a sneak peek at the airport journey on social media. Teresa shared a photo of her and Milania in their matching airport clothes (Gucci sweaters), while Teresa’s photo buddy left a sweet message for her dad before taking off. “Never been more excited I can’t wait to see you buddy,” Milania wrote on her Instagram Story. Meanwhile, Gia filmed a Boomerang at the airport in New York, and filmed their “flight necessities” (AKA, giant stash of snacks). The family’s full trip is being documented for an upcoming Bravo special!

All those flights were worth it! After Teresa and the girls finally reached Sala Consilina, the entire family — Joe included — posed for a sweet family photo that Gia shared on Nov. 7. “We’re back❤,” the eldest Giudice daughter captioned the Instagram picture. Before that photo, the Giudices haven’t snapped a family portrait in a long time — Joe served time in prison between March 2016-March 2019 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bankruptcy fraud, and failure to file a tax return in 2014. After the former RHONJ star was released from prison on March 14, he was immediately transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since he had been served a deportation order to his native Italy in Oct. 2018. Joe is still appealing the order, and is awaiting the results while living in Italy.

Before the reunion, Teresa still wasn’t sure what was in store for her and Joe’s 20-year marriage. “I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa said on a Bravo special with Joe, hosted by Andy Cohen, that aired on Oct. 27 (Joe videoed in for the joint interview). She added, “I just feel like when you live apart…He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”