T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah, 18, Seemingly Supports Critics Of Her Father After His Hymen Comments

Deyjah Harris left a trail of evidence on social media that has led a slew of fans to believe she is supporting critics of her father, T.I.’s, invasive comments.

Deyjah Harris, 18, is subtly taking sides between critics and her father, rapper T.I., 39. The 18-year-old has been on social media ‘liking’ and alluding to her frustrations over the recent revelation that her father attends her yearly gynecologist appointments to check that her hymen is still intact. Over Twitter, Deyjah has ‘liked’ tweets that refer to her father’s comments as “disgusting” and “possessive.”

Adding to the speculation that Deyjah is siding with the public, she took to Twitter on Nov. 5, sharing “I loveeeeeee yalllllll” with a sad emoji. A slew of fans took to the comments section of the tweet, leaving messages for Deyjah like, “I’m sorry for what is happening to you. No one should have control over your body but you.” Another follower chimed in to add, “Please know there are so many of us out here who although we don’t know you personally at all, and don’t know a thing beyond what we see on social, we love and support you and empathize with what you’re going through.”

It’s been an intense few days for the 18-year-old, after her father went onto the Ladies Like Us podcast and openly talked about his invasive treatment of her gynecological appointments. “Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” T.I. explained during the episode, titled, “Life Hacks.” The comments set off a firestorm all over social media, and even a few pop culture pundits go involved.

Talk show host Wendy Williams discussed the comments on her show, and sided with many of T.I.’s critics. “I would feel violated at 18, even if it was my mom and I got along with her, much less my dad,” she said, explaining, “There has to be a certain amount of trust you have in your kids…I think the control he’s having on her is very sexist, but it’s fine for the young boy, but not for her.” T.I.’s son, King‘s, intimate life is spoken about on the family’s VH1 reality show, The Family Hustle. T.I. has yet to remark on his comments.