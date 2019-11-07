Starbucks Debuts Holiday & Christmas Menu Including New Vegan Wrap — See List

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…at Starbucks! The coffee chain debuted their brand new holiday menu, featuring a vegan wrap, a turkey sandwich and so much more.

Oh the weather outside is frightful but the menu at Starbucks is so delightful! Starbucks debuted their brand new holiday menu for customers on Nov. 6 and customers’ mouths are already watering. Naturally, the company is bringing back their original, reusable Red Cup, which allows customers to enjoy their warm brew while also being environmentally conscious and the company to carry on with its sustainability goals. It’s the second year the cup is coming back, so customers have something familiar to look forward to.

But even more exciting — and tempting — are the new meals and treats Starbucks is rolling out! If you’re a savory person, the coffee chain has a slew of options on their food menu. First up is the ‘Tis the Season Turkey Sandwich: a pulled turkey sandwich with chestnut, sage and onion stuffing with cranberry sauce on a malted bread. Basically, it’s a little taste of Thanksgiving! Another addition to the menu is the Brie & cran-merry focaccia, which features brie & pickled red onions with cranberry sauce in a rosemary topped focaccia. But the biggest draw for customers will undoubtedly be the company’s new Very Merry Vegan Wrap with Butternut. Ingredients for the wrap include crumbled butternut squash fritters & roasted red cabbage with a vegan maple mustard mayonnaise in a beetroot wrap!

Savory snacks aren’t for everyone, though. But don’t fret! Starbucks also introduced a slew of delectable desserts. Their Christmas Tree Brownie sounds so sweet, with a chocolate brownie and a layer of chocolate buttercream finished with a sprinkling of gold dust. Of course, there’s more than just chocolate on the menu. The Twinkle and Sprinkle Caramel Cupcake will bring holiday cheer to anyone who tries it. The treat is a butterscotch cupcake with caramel sauce filling and salted caramel buttercream topping!

The coffee chain loves to introduce fun new flavors to their customers, and this holiday season is no exception! Prices for the treats and sweets are not currently available, but if customers have the Starbucks app, they can view prices per their nearest shop. Ring in the holidays with a sweet treat!