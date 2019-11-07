During a family vacation to the Maldives, Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia, had some fun on a water slide — and it was all captured in the cutest video ever!

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are on vacation in the Maldives with their daughter, Olympia, 2, and it looks like they’re having a BLAST. Serena posted the sweetest video ever, which shows her and Olympia sliding down water slides that were next to each other in the kids’ area of the resort they were staying at. Olympia had the biggest smile on her face as she got wet and wild on the slide, and Serena kept an eye on her little girl beside her as they both slid down next to each other.

In another photo from the trip, Serena wore a black, one-piece swimsuit and posed by a stunning blue pool that overlooked the ocean. She looked super relaxed as she showed off her glowing skin and wore a pair of sunglasses for the chic photo shoot. The family of three is staying at the Waldorf Astoria in the Maldives, and they seem to be having a BLAST! Serena has had quite a busy year thanks to her tennis career, and we love that she’s able to take some time out to relax with her loved ones during this down time.

Serena and Alexis tied the knot at a star-studded wedding on Nov. 16, 2017. Just five months later, she confirmed that she was pregnant by accidentally posting a Snapchat of her baby bump on Snapchat. Olympia (whose real name is Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.) was born on Sept. 1, 2017.

Serena has not publicly discussed if she plans to have anymore kids, but Olympia sure does provide a LOT of cuteness for the proud parents! Serena and her little girl love bonding together, and we LOVE when the tennis pro shows it off on social media.