Camille Grammer: Why The ‘RHOBH’ Stars Are ‘Not Looking Forward’ To Filming With Her

After not being asked back for season 10 of ‘RHOBH’, producers changed their minds and are bringing Camille Grammer onboard. That has the rest of the cast upset, as none of them have spoken to her since their explosive reunion.

What’s great for TV isn’t so great for the current cast mates of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After causing plenty of drama in season nine and storming out of the fiery reunion, Camille Grammer is coming back to the show. Season 10 has already been filming for several months, but without the drama that now-departed Lisa Vanderpump, 59, helped bring last season, Camille, 51, is just the ticket to help shake up what was shaping up to be a pretty uneventful season.

“There was not a plan to bring back Camille Grammer to RHOBH until recently because things have been slow. All of the ladies are getting along, and they knew Camille would spice things up a bit which the show desperately needs right now. It’s been really, really boring as everyone is getting along,” a source close to the production tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The show added two new Housewives after Lisa’s departure, with Lisa Rinna‘s bestie Sutton Stracke (when you add a BFF, there probably won’t be drama) and actress Garcelle Beauvais, 52. “The producers thought Garcelle would have trouble getting along with certain cast members because she’s got such a strong personality, but that’s not the case. The ladies are all getting along great and there hasn’t been a single fight yet. They know that’ll change with Camille coming back. Camille is great for TV and drama,” our insider continues.

“It’s fair to say that the remaining ladies from last season are not looking forward to having to film with Camille. None of them have spoken to her since the reunion filmed. Things got really bad after that between the cast and Camille. Nobody is friends with her, so they feel she doesn’t really fit in naturally,” our insider adds. Since Lisa Vanderpump skipped the reunion and quit the show, it was Camille who brought the fireworks to the reunion taping. She eventually called it a “set up” after feeling ganged up on and stormed off the set, much to the shock of her cast mates and host Andy Cohen.

Camille confirmed she’s returning to the show with a tweet on Nov. 6. “I’m getting back in the game. Diamonds and drama. #RHOBH.” This announcement came as shock to fans, as Camille was not included in the August season 10 cast announcement.. At the time, Camille explained, “I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine. I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyle [Richards]’ show.” She did confirm to a fan on Twitter that she has “no diamond,” so she won’t be a main cast member, but her presence will be enough to start some much needed fights and feuds.