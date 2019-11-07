In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Nov. 10 episode of ‘RHOA’, Cynthia reveals that Kenya ‘felt insulted’ by Eva leaving her kids at home during Brooklyn’s party.

“I had a conversation with Kenya, and she definitely felt… well, we kind of got into it really. She just felt insulted [by you],” Cynthia tells Eva in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Nov. 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Last week, Eva left her kids at home during baby Brooklyn’s party — mainly because she didn’t know Kenya well enough to know if there’d be any drama at the party — and now she’s learning that Kenya was “insulted” when she heard about it. However, Eva doesn’t care. She says, “I don’t know Kenya’s middle name. I don’t know Kenya’s real eye color. I don’t know that lady.”

“I said I didn’t want to bring my kids around because I don’t know Kenya. Period. And I’m saying it now, and I’ll say it again, and I’ll say it later,” Eva further explains in a private confessional, before she throws subtle shade at Kenya. “Did I ask where her husband was?” And that’s when Kandi appears shocked by what Eva’s saying. Meanwhile, Cynthia says, “I mean, Kenya definitely felt some kind of way, but you know Kenya — Kenya can be a little dramatic, and that’s nothing she can’t get past.”

Then, Kandi chimes in and say Kenya probably feels the way she feels because of the “way the information was brought to her” — via Porsha. And Eva agrees. “And that there is my issue. That s*** is messy. Porsha just had a baby, and I tiptoed around her whole little feelings. Come on now — bitch, if you want me to go off… Porsha has enough bulls*** going on in her life and she can converse about that … Porsha might want to stay all the way out of my business. She still got her c-section healing and she over here worrying about someone else’s baby.” Oh boy — it sounds like this week’s episode of RHOA is going to be super dramatic!

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.