Prince Harry, 35, Hints He & Meghan Markle, 38, Are Already Thinking About Baby #2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could become a party of four soon after a guest at his recent engagement revealed his interest in having a second child.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 35, surprised their neighbors when they met with military families at a community center in Windsor, the town they are raising their son Archie Harrison, 6 mos. in, on Nov. 6. Their official Instagram account, Sussex Royal, shared footage from their time there where The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to be having a blast with several of the children while also engaging in lively conversation with their parents. One of the military moms, Susie Stringfellow, told Forces Network about a conversation she had with Harry that revolved around the possibility of him and Meghan having a second child. “Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children, as well because we both have older children,” Susie said while referencing a fellow event attendee. “We were trying to encourage him to have a second baby.”

The conversations Harry and Meghan had on Wednesday also touched on how difficult it is for soldiers to be away from their families for a long period of time. “They were talking about Army life, being away for Christmas…they can compare with us,” fellow attendee Victoria Tucker said. “They didn’t want to miss anything, with their little boy now, just how our husbands miss their children.”

Harry can relate to these families as he himself served in the Army for 10 years. Life has a whole new meaning for him now that he’s a new father. “I can’t imagine what it’s like to miss so much, as they change so quickly,” the new dad said, per ITV News.

What a year it has been for Harry and Meghan. They welcomed little Archie into the world on May 6, 2019, almost one year after millions tuned into their stunning nuptials that was attended by A-list stars like Elton John, 72, and David Beckham, 44.

The family-of-three were all smiles when they met Desmond Tutu, 88, in South Africa last month. The couple also shared a rare moment of PDA when they arrived in Cape Town that left royal watchers swooning. Could all of this happiness eventually lead to a second child for them in the next year?