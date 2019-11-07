See Pics
Olivia Culpo Shows Off Tanned & Toned Abs In Sexy Green Bikini — See Pics

For Olivia Culpo’s last day of her Bali getaway, the former Miss Universe matched the beach’s palm trees in a mint green bikini! She rocked even more swimsuits for an exciting project while in Indonesia.

The Bali sunshine looks good on Olivia Culpo, 27! Miss Universe 2012 enjoyed the last day of her getaway to Indonesia on Nov. 7, and for her farewell post to the tropical destination, Olivia posed for photos in a mint green bikini that made her island tan (and abs) pop. The suit reflected all the current trends in swimwear: underwire cups on the top, and bottoms with a high-rise cut and string ties. Olivia complemented the Monday Swimwear set with a dainty gold body chain. The bikini matched the turquoise water of the pool that served as the border between her hotel room and the beach! Yes, that’s right — Olivia’s bed was literally a foot or so away from the water.

“Last morning in Bali ❣️💚 plus me scaling the side of a small building to find the best light,” Olivia captioned the bikini post, poking fun at the physical demands this photo shoot required (AKA, tip toeing around the pool). The I Feel Pretty star managed to do all this while balancing a plate of food on her hand, which she made note of by throwing in the hashtags #allinadayswork, #dontdropthefood and #interesting.

Olivia was in Bali to shoot for the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which she revealed behind-the-scenes photos from on Nov. 3! This is the beauty’s third time shooting for the magazine, after making her SI debut for the magazine’s empowering In Her Own Words project in 2018. Who could forget when Olivia held a snake — yes, a breathing, scaly, alive snake — for both of her photo shoots in 2018 and 2019?

This is Olivia’s first time in Indonesia since 2013, when she visited the country for a month as part of her Miss Universe tour. The model shared throwback photos from this nostalgic trip to her Instagram on Nov. 6!