‘RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs Told Teresa Giudice To Have Sex With Joe Before Deciding On Divorce

As fans wait to see whether or not Teresa and Joe Giudice’s marriage survives his possible deportation, ‘RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs dished on why she told Teresa to have sex with her husband before making any permanent decisions.

Margaret Josephs weighed in on her co-star, Teresa Giudice’s, drama with husband, Joe Giudice, on the Nov. 6 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Teresa and Joe sat down for an interview with Andy after Joe was released from ICE custody on Oct. 27, and Margaret admitted that she “felt sad” while watching the tell-all. However, she also revealed the advice that she gave for Teresa after seeing it. “I thought Joe looked good,” Margaret told Andy Cohen. “So I said…go to Italy, toss him one, see how you feel! Toss him one for old time’s sake! He looked good!”

Joe is currently in Italy, where he was born, as he waits for his next court date in a deportation trial. Although Joe moved to the United States from Italy when he was one-year-old, he never officially became a citizen. So, when he was sentenced to prison for fraud in 2014, he also found out that he risked being deported because had committed a crime and he was not a citizen of the United States. Joe was released from prison in March, but he was then transferred into ICE custody while he waited for the results of his deportation case.

Right now, Joe is waiting for a judge’s decision on his final appeal, with hopes that the judge will rule in honor of him returning home to the United States. In September, he asked to be allowed to leave ICE custody to spend time with his family as he awaited the decision, but was denied. At that point, he decided to return to Italy to wait it out, as opposed to staying in ICE custody any longer. Teresa, along with her and Joe’s four daughters, left to visit Joe in Italy on Nov. 6.

Meanwhile, Teresa has made it clear that she will not stay with Joe if his appeal is denied and he has to stay in Italy permanently. This is where Margaret’s advice comes in, as she’s urged her co-star to spend some — ahem — intimate time with her husband before making her final decision about their relationship.