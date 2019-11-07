Lamar Odom was surrounded by so much love on his 40th birthday. GF Sabrina Parr threw a surprise party for him and he sweetly kissed her in a romantic video from the bash.

Sabrina Parr, 32, has proven to be such a blessing for Lamar Odom. He rang in his 40th birthday with a surprise party that his personal trainer/life coach girlfriend of three months put together at the last moment, and it meant so much to him. He shared an Instagram video from the Nov. 6 party and captioned it, “Yesterday was an incredible experience especially because I really hate being surprised. I got to bring in my 40th birthday with new-found family/friends in Atlanta. I gotta give a special thanks to Baby Doll @getuptoparr who was full of surprises the whole day,” he began.

“From catered breakfast in the morning, to getting this custom suit designed for me from @miguelwilsoncollection, and a beautiful dinner that I know took a lot of time and effort to put together. She’s amazing and has shown me so much about love and life! nothing but love to her and everyone that came through,” he added.

In the video he shared, Lamar is seen in a tux with a blue jacket, black lapels and a black bow tie over his crisp white shirt. Sabrina looks incredible in a one shouldered black gown with a big belt that shows off her tiny waist. She’s seen telling a room full of guests, “Thank you to everybody for being here on such short notice. I know I gave y’all like two days so I appreciate everybody pushing through to be here for Lamar,” as music played in the background and everyone held champagne glasses to toast, even though it looked like numerous guests including Sabrina opted for water.

“Lamar, it’s an honor to be able to celebrate you today baby. I love you and…” before she could finish her toast Lamar bent down to give her a big smooch on the lips. Sabrina then went back to her speech, telling him and their friends, “I just want you to know you’ve had a hell of a year literally. Overcome so many things and you just deserve to be celebrated. And you should feel good about being 40. A toast to that!” and with that came the raising and clinking of the glasses.

Lamar has had quite a year. He released his best-selling memoir Darkness to Light in May where he laid bare some of his darkest moments, including drug use and sex addiction and during the promotion and book tour was faced to relive some of his toughest times. Now that he’s sober and has the support of Sabrina, he’s in such a better place.