Kim & Khloe Kardashian Sing Kourtney’s Good Morning Song After Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise & Shine’ Goes Viral

It seems the Kardashian sisters are having a friendly competition about the best morning song to start the day with after Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’ became a viral smash.

It turns out Kylie Jenner isn’t the only mom among the Kar-Jenner sisters who has a wake up song for their kids. Her singing just three words — “Rise and Shine” — in a TikTok video to help 21-month-old daughter Stormi Webster greet the day went viral, and now Kourtney Kardashian is revealing SHE has her own morning song. Kourtney, 40, Kim, 39, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, sat down with Entertainment Tonight reporter Keltie Knight and she asked where Kylie’s song came from and if mom Kris Jenner, 64, woke them up with “Rise and Shine.”

“I have my good morning song which I won’t sing to you right now,” Kourtney replied. “What? It could go viral, are you sure?” the reporter asked and immediately, Kim and Khloe started singing it. “The sun is shining. Hooray, hooray. Have a good day,” they sang slightly out of tune. Khloe asked “What if we did a remix?” and ET obliged, putting a music track underneath, cleaned up the vocals and remixed the lyrics to make it a much better bop.

It will take a lot to catch up to Kylie’s three word viral hit, which logged over a billion TikTok views. Ariana Grande, 26, loved it so much she posted a clip of her singing those words to her Instagram Stories on Oct. 16. “@KylieJenner, can I sample?” she asked, and the cosmetics mogul responded, “Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I’m in the music video.” Miley Cyrus, 26, and boyfriend Cody Simpson, 22, sang the tune in front of their bathroom mirror in an Oct. 19 IG post that Miley captioned “Your new alarm clock.”

Even an American Airlines flight attendant named Cameron Blackmon used the tune to awaken sleepy passengers on a red-eye flight from Los Angeles, CA to Dallas, TX. He got on the plane’s PA system and sang “Riiise and Shiiiine” as someone behind him let out a laugh. He continued on, “Good morning, ladies and gentleman and welcome to Dallas International Airport where the local time is 6:03 am,” and shared the amazing moment with a video he posted to Twitter.