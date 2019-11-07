Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Figure In Tight Black Leggings & Cropped Leather Jacket With BFF Malika Haqq

Yes, it’s possible — you can rock an outfit that’s both edgy and comfy. Khloe Kardashian proved this to be true with a look that was rock chick meets brunching mom on Nov. 7!

Wearing tight PVC isn’t the only route to becoming a baddie! Khloe Kardashian, 35, looked like a cool yet comfortable mom while she grabbed lunch with her close confidante Malika Haqq, 36, for a shopping trip in Malibu on Thursday, Nov. 7. Khloe paired a cropped leather moto jacket with rectangle-rimmed shades, giving her that Matrix aesthetic that continues to trend. To soften the look, Khloe wore black leggings cropped at the ankles and athletic sneakers to match. The skintight outfit also accentuated the Good American co-founder’s gorgeous curves!

Malika matched the vibe in a contemporary black duster jacket, plain white tee, black leggings and slip-on sneakers. These ladies know how to dress for a fall afternoon in Malibu! Earlier on Thursday, we saw Khloe rock a completely different look as she transformed into a brunette for her collaboration with her sister’s perfume company, KKW Fragrance. HollywoodLife shared the campaign photos on Nov. 7 — the same day Khloe launched her “Diamond Collection” of fragrances with sisters Kim and Kourtney — and the sisters rocked larger-than-life curls while holding their fragrances.

Khloe has been serving one look after another, and her ex, Tristan Thompson, has taken notice! The 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player regularly leaves flirty comments underneath Koko’s Instagram posts, despite his cheating scandal and their dramatic breakup earlier this year. “At this point, Tristan feels like he has nothing to lose when it comes to his relationship with Khloe,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in November. “Tristan has no plans on quitting leaving flirty emojis anytime soon on her Instagram posts and as long as he’s not blocked from Khloe’s social media, he’s going to keep on it. Tristan doesn’t mind that Khloe isn’t following him back, he knows he still has a lot of work to do before there would even be a chance of winning her back. But Tristan feels that she is worth every ounce of effort he’s putting in and isn’t one to back down from a challenge.”

Despite the regular online attention she’s receiving from Tristan, Khloe’s more focused on raising their one-year-old daughter, True. When asked what’s her ideal type of man on the Nov. 4 episode of The Real, Khloe told co-host Adrienne Bailon, that she doesn’t “know what the point of rushing is” when it comes to finding Tristan’s successor. “I’m just so in love with True and I don’t feel incomplete or that I need to distract myself in any way,” Khloe said on the talk show. “I’m totally good and happy and I just love it.”